FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flooding impacts some Springfield commutes, leads to water rescues; flash flood warning remains in effect

Among the areas hit by flash flooding include stretch of West Chestnut Street near Ozarks...
Among the areas hit by flash flooding include stretch of West Chestnut Street near Ozarks Technical College.(OzarksTraffic.com)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a flash flood warning for Springfield, and some roads throughout the city have already been hit by flash flooding.

Springfield police officers have responded to several areas near downtown Springfield for traffic control Saturday afternoon as storms continue to hit southwest Missouri. Among the areas impacted include stretch of Chestnut Expressway near Ozarks Technical College.

The Greene County Emergency Manager reports numerous flooded intersections in the mid-town area of Springfield. Manhole covers also popped off along South Jefferson Avenue near Chestnut Expressway.

Officers have assisted with two water rescues from vehicles in flooded roadways, and not injuries have been reported at this time. Water is starting to recede in several areas impact by flash flooding.

The cities of Springfield, Battlefield and Brookline are under a flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m. due to rainfall from Saturday’s storm system. Drivers are encouraged to use caution if they notice flash flooding on roads and avoid driving over flooded areas.

Similar flood advisories for several counties around the Ozarks. A flood warning is also in effect for Bates and Vernon counties in Missouri, while a flood advisory is in effect for Carroll and Madison counties in Arkansas.

Stay up-to-date with weather alerts from the KY3 Weather App.

