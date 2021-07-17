Advertisement

Former Bears baseball star Jake Burger called up by White Sox

MSU Logo
MSU Logo(KY3)
By Mark Spillane
Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Jake Burger’s Twitter bio has a quote: “In order to rise from its own ashes; A Phoenix must first burn.”

For the ex-Missouri State star, that burning came in the form of two achilles tendon injuries in a 10 month span.

Now, like the Phoenix in his quote, Burger is rising all the way to Major League Baseball, being called up by the White Sox from their Triple-A Affiliate in Charlotte.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway in Lake Ozark.
At least 1 dead, 4 others hurt in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip; investigation ongoing
Officers responded around the noon hour at the Neighborhood Walmart located at 1320 South...
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield
Chicago puts travel advisory on Missouri and Arkansas.
Travelers react to Chicago’s new travel advisory for Missouri and Arkansas
Man arrested in Springfield shooting Wednesday released from jail, no charges filed
A few scattered storms are possible Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated Weekend Storms

Latest News

Will Duff
Springfield Catholic’s Duff talks about decision to transfer to Missouri State
This is a 2014 photo of Jake Bequette of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image...
University of Arkansas asks ex-player and Senate hopeful to change ad
Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps pitches against Tennessee in the ninth inning of an NCAA college...
CALL THE KOPPS! Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps wins college baseball’s Golden Spikes Award
This is a 2014 photo of Jake Bequette of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image...
Former Razorbacks star, NFL player announces bid for Senate seat in Arkansas
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the...
Weather postpones Cardinals, Royals road games before All-Star break