Former Bears baseball star Jake Burger called up by White Sox

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Jake Burger’s Twitter bio has a quote: “In order to rise from its own ashes; A Phoenix must first burn.”

For the ex-Missouri State star, that burning came in the form of two achilles tendon injuries in a 10 month span.

Now, like the Phoenix in his quote, Burger is rising all the way to Major League Baseball, being called up by the White Sox from their Triple-A Affiliate in Charlotte.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.