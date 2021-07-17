Ft. Leonard Wood fire inspector dies in Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A fire inspector for the Ft. Leonard Wood Fire Department died in a crash Friday on Interstate 44 in Pulaski County.

The department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirm that Tony Clark died in the crash. Clark was 51 years old and a resident of Dixon, Missouri.

He was an 11-year member of the Ft. Leonard Wood Fire Department and a retired Air Force firefighter, according to the department.

“Please keep his family and our members in your thoughts. He will be greatly missed,” said the department in a Facebook post Friday.

MSHP says the crash happened on Interstate 44 near milemarker 163 around 6 a.m. Friday. Investigators say, according to reports, Clark’s vehicle went off the right side of a roadway and struck a guardrail. When he tried to reenter traffic, there was a collision involving his car and two other cars, and Clark died from injuries in that collision, according to MSHP.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

