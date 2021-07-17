GRAPHIC: Greene County teenager loses fingers from fireworks explosion, shares message for others

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County teenager is recovering from a violent fireworks explosion over the Independence Day holiday weekend, an accident which led to him losing two fingers.

**WARNING - Some viewers may find photos/details from this story to be disturbing**

On July 3, 19-year-old Ethan Barnett went outside to shoot of only one of his “Light Saber” fireworks. It was a type of firework he, his family and many friends had always held in their hands.

“I just start aiming it up towards this direction, because there’s a clearing,” Barnett described. “[It] had five shots, of course. And then on the last one, it just went off in my hand.”

The firework exploded and ripped in two. Barnett said he felt a burning, tingling sensation in his hand.

“I just thought to myself, ‘Wow, this can’t be real,’” he said. “I still had my index [finger] on my thumb. But I mean, my pinky was over here just kind of hanging off. Initially, my ring finger was gone. So it was kind of like a such an unbelievably shocking moment for me.”

Barnett’s injuries required immediate medical attention.

“I initially knew freaking out was probably the worst thing I could do for my situation,” he said.

Neighbors made a tourniquet before an ambulance arrived. Barnett’s wounds required surgery right away. He now has several pins and stitches across his entire right hand.

His parents learned about the accident from a neighbor, who called them on Barnett’s phone.

“There’s been an accident and Ethan is injured,” said Jennifer Barnett on the conversation. “He’s okay. And she was very calm. And I was not. And she said it was with a firework. And he may have lost two fingers. Yeah, it was panic, for sure. Just complete panic.”

His parents said he was calming them down.

“He was only about how everybody else felt, which was pretty amazing for a young child, you know, a young man to do that,” said Brian Barnett. “He just calmed me down as I cried.”

Despite such a traumatizing incident, Barnett and his parents have not placed the blame anywhere else.

“At some point, you have to take responsibility for your own actions,” Jennifer Barnett said. “We’ve always taught our boys that.”

The package warns users not to hold the firework in their hands, but many users still do.

While his parents certainly have frustration over imagery on the label, which shows Star Wars character Darth Vader holding a light saber, the family just wants to prevent anything like this from happening again.

“It could have been so much worse, and it could be so much worse for someone else,” Jennifer Barnett said. “If we can keep something worse from happening to someone else, that’s all we want to do.”

Ethan’s recovery will take time, effort and patience. He can now start to move a few of his remaining fingers again. He said he is not going to let his inquiry change his attitude.

“I know that all the things I’ve done before, I’m going to get back out and do just the same as I had before,” Barnett said.

He said he has been in touch with the fireworks stand owner, who he has known a while. Barnett said the owner felt horrible, but Barnett told him it was his own fault.

