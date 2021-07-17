Happening Today: Sassafras Country Craft Festival Under the Trees

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - More than a dozen local crafters came together Saturday for the first-ever Craft Festival Under the Trees hosted by Valerie Willies, owner of Sassafras Country.

The craft festival had vendors and food trucks from across the Ozarks. Willis said there is a little bit of everything and something for everyone at the festival to enjoy. She said the ultimate goal of the festival was to celebrate, showcase and support local crafters.

“The smiles and joys of vendors when they come around has been the best part, because they’re so appreciative” explained Willis. “We’ve been locked away for so long and people are ready to get out, and we are ready to showcase them.”

Sassafras Country’s Craft Festival:

Price: Free entry

Time: 9:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Location: Sassafrass Country- 3030 State Highway B Hwy, Rogersville, Mo.

