Advertisement

Happening Today: Sassafras Country Craft Festival Under the Trees

Sassafrass Country hosts its first-ever Craft Festival Under the Trees on Saturday, July 17.
Sassafrass Country hosts its first-ever Craft Festival Under the Trees on Saturday, July 17.(KY3)
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - More than a dozen local crafters came together Saturday for the first-ever Craft Festival Under the Trees hosted by Valerie Willies, owner of Sassafras Country.

The craft festival had vendors and food trucks from across the Ozarks. Willis said there is a little bit of everything and something for everyone at the festival to enjoy. She said the ultimate goal of the festival was to celebrate, showcase and support local crafters.

“The smiles and joys of vendors when they come around has been the best part, because they’re so appreciative” explained Willis. “We’ve been locked away for so long and people are ready to get out, and we are ready to showcase them.”

Sassafras Country’s Craft Festival:

  • Price: Free entry
  • Time: 9:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.
  • Location: Sassafrass Country- 3030 State Highway B Hwy, Rogersville, Mo.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway in Lake Ozark.
At least 1 dead, 4 others hurt in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip; investigation ongoing
Chicago puts travel advisory on Missouri and Arkansas.
Travelers react to Chicago’s new travel advisory for Missouri and Arkansas
In total the prosecutors filed 63 new charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell and...
Stone Co. prosecutor, Missouri attorney general files 63 new charges against 3 in Ride the Ducks tragedy
One person has been sent to a hospital as police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon...
Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in Springfield parking lot, sent to hospital for treatment
Dillbeck was sentenced to 7 years in prison for abusing a child in her care.
Judge sentences Republic, Mo. babysitter to prison after conviction for abusing infant in her care

Latest News

A fire inspector for the Ft. Leonard Wood Fire Department died in a crash Friday on Interstate...
Ft. Leonard Wood fire inspector dies in Pulaski County crash
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson shows a chart on vaccination rates at a town hall meeting in...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson launches statewide tour in attempt to help residents overcome vaccine hesitancy
Library Center, Library Station, Schweitzer Brentwood Branch offer extended hours starting this week
West Plains Police Department (Source: West Plains Police Department via Facebook)
Police confiscate likely methamphetamine during drug trafficking arrest in West Plains, Mo.