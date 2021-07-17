Advertisement

Kansas City marks 40th anniversary of Hyatt Regency skywalk collapse

The wreckage of two catwalks is scattered through the lobby of the Kansas City Hyatt Regency...
The wreckage of two catwalks is scattered through the lobby of the Kansas City Hyatt Regency Hotel, July 19, 1981, after a collapse on Friday night. A fourth floor walkway fell on to the second floor walkway, then both crashed onto a crowded dance floor in the lobby, killing over 100 people and injuring many more. (AP Photo/Pete Leabo)(PETE LEABO | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday marked the 40th anniversary of one of its greatest tragedies with a release of white doves.

The Kansas City Star reports that about 100 people gathered at the Skywalk Memorial Plaza to remember the 114 people killed when disaster struck the Hyatt Regency Hotel on July 17, 1981.

Hundreds of people had gathered in the hotel lobby for that night’s “tea dance” when skywalks collapsed. In addition to those killed, more than 200 people were injured.

Brent Wright told the crowd that he is among the “members of a club we did not want to join.” He lost his mother and stepfather in the collapse.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas issued the following statement:

