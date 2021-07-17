Advertisement

Library Center, Library Station, Schweitzer Brentwood Branch offer extended hours starting this week

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Libraries lift pandemic-era hours starting Sunday.

This gives visitors more and later hours at some branches and eight hours of service at three branches on Sundays.

The Library has had limited hours of operation at all branches since May 2020 due to the pandemic.

The most significant change is at the Library Center, Library Station, and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch. The buildings and drive-up window service will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.

Here’s the new schedule:

  • Library Center, Library Station and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch: Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m-6 p.m.

Drive-up window: Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

  • Ash Grove Branch: Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Fair Grove Branch: Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Midtown Carnegie Branch: Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Park Central Branch: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Republic Branch: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Drive-up window: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

  • Strafford Branch: Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Willard Branch: Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Drive-up window: Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

