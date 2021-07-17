Advertisement

Missouri reports 1,400+ COVID-19 cases for fifth straight day, hospitalizations also up

File photo
File photo(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The summer surge in COVID-19 cases continued Saturday in Missouri, with the state health department reporting 1,771 newly confirmed cases.

It marks the fifth straight day of at least 1,400 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri. All told, the state has reported 543,694 confirmed cases of the virus, and 9,474 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also showed another uptick in hospitalizations. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 1,424 people hospitalized across the state, up 67 from the previous day. The number of patients in intensive care units rose by 15 to 440.

Cases and hospitalizations have risen sharply in recent weeks due to the presence of the delta variant of the virus, and because of low vaccination rates, especially in rural areas of the state. Southwestern Missouri has been especially hard hit, and hospitals in that region are nearing capacity.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway in Lake Ozark.
At least 1 dead, 4 others hurt in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip; investigation ongoing
Chicago puts travel advisory on Missouri and Arkansas.
Travelers react to Chicago’s new travel advisory for Missouri and Arkansas
In total the prosecutors filed 63 new charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell and...
Stone Co. prosecutor, Missouri attorney general files 63 new charges against 3 in Ride the Ducks tragedy
One person has been sent to a hospital as police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon...
Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in Springfield parking lot, sent to hospital for treatment
Dillbeck was sentenced to 7 years in prison for abusing a child in her care.
Judge sentences Republic, Mo. babysitter to prison after conviction for abusing infant in her care

Latest News

West Plains Police Department (Source: West Plains Police Department via Facebook)
Police confiscate suspected methamphetamine during West Plains traffic stop, three arrested
generic
Monett man dies in lawn mower accident in Newton County
A fire inspector for the Ft. Leonard Wood Fire Department died in a crash Friday on Interstate...
Ft. Leonard Wood fire inspector dies in Pulaski County crash
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson shows a chart on vaccination rates at a town hall meeting in...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson launches statewide tour in attempt to help residents overcome vaccine hesitancy