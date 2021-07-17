Advertisement

Monett man dies in lawn mower accident in Newton County

generic
generic(Source: Gray News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A Monett man died Thursday evening in a lawn mower accident in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports Raymond Haddock, 72, died in the accident. Next of kin has been notified.

The accident happened on private property at Jolly Mill Park near Pierce City. Investigators say Haddock was operating a lawn mower, lost control and overturned into a creek.

The Newton County coroner says Haddock was pronounced dead at the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway in Lake Ozark.
At least 1 dead, 4 others hurt in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip; investigation ongoing
Chicago puts travel advisory on Missouri and Arkansas.
Travelers react to Chicago’s new travel advisory for Missouri and Arkansas
In total the prosecutors filed 63 new charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell and...
Stone Co. prosecutor, Missouri attorney general files 63 new charges against 3 in Ride the Ducks tragedy
One person has been sent to a hospital as police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon...
Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in Springfield parking lot, sent to hospital for treatment
Dillbeck was sentenced to 7 years in prison for abusing a child in her care.
Judge sentences Republic, Mo. babysitter to prison after conviction for abusing infant in her care

Latest News

West Plains Police Department (Source: West Plains Police Department via Facebook)
Police confiscate suspected methamphetamine during West Plains traffic stop, three arrested
A fire inspector for the Ft. Leonard Wood Fire Department died in a crash Friday on Interstate...
Ft. Leonard Wood fire inspector dies in Pulaski County crash
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson shows a chart on vaccination rates at a town hall meeting in...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson launches statewide tour in attempt to help residents overcome vaccine hesitancy
Sassafrass Country hosts its first-ever Craft Festival Under the Trees on Saturday, July 17.
Happening Today: Sassafras Country Craft Festival Under the Trees