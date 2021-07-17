Monett man dies in lawn mower accident in Newton County

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A Monett man died Thursday evening in a lawn mower accident in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports Raymond Haddock, 72, died in the accident. Next of kin has been notified.

The accident happened on private property at Jolly Mill Park near Pierce City. Investigators say Haddock was operating a lawn mower, lost control and overturned into a creek.

The Newton County coroner says Haddock was pronounced dead at the scene.

