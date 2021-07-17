Police confiscate likely methamphetamine during drug trafficking arrest in West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested three in a drug trafficking bust in West Plains, Mo.

Investigators say an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a driver near Freedom Drive near Independence Friday evening. During the stop, the officer observed indicators of criminal activity among those inside. Investigators say the officer found 40 grams of a substance likely methamphetamine as well as numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Officers booked the three suspects into the Howell County Jail.

