Police confiscate likely methamphetamine during drug trafficking arrest in West Plains, Mo.

West Plains Police Department (Source: West Plains Police Department via Facebook)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested three in a drug trafficking bust in West Plains, Mo.

Investigators say an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a driver near Freedom Drive near Independence Friday evening. During the stop, the officer observed indicators of criminal activity among those inside. Investigators say the officer found 40 grams of a substance likely methamphetamine as well as numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Officers booked the three suspects into the Howell County Jail.

