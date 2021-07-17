Advertisement

Police investigate death in Joplin after body found in creek

(WAVE 3 News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A death investigation is underway in Joplin after police found a body in a creek Friday afternoon.

The Joplin Police Department has identified Brandon Vickers, 46, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified.

Authorities responded to Shoal Creek near McIndoe Park around 5:30 p.m. Friday, finding a body in the creek.

No suspect information is available at this time. The Joplin Police Department is investigating the death. If you have any additonal information, contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.

