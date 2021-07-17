Springfield Catholic’s Duff talks about decision to transfer to Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

When Will Duff signed with Vanderbilt Baseball his senior year of high school in 2019, he said he was ready to explore somewhere new.

“I wanted to get out of Springfield, and Vanderbilt’s baseball program goes unsaid. They’re an amazing program,” Duff said at his signing day that year.

So the Springfield Catholic star went off to Nashville, appearing in ten contests his freshman year and racking up a pair of multi-hit games for the Commodores.

Then the pandemic cut that season short.

Fast-forward to this past season and Duff found himself on a very crowded Vandy roster loaded with top-tier talent.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.