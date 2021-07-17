Advertisement

Springfield Police Department now allowing officers to have visible tattoos, hoping to increase staff with policy change

A witness found the girl, around the age of 4, alone in the area of 1400 block of North Irving...
A witness found the girl, around the age of 4, alone in the area of 1400 block of North Irving around 9:15 a.m.(KY3)
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has seen a major decline in the number of recruits. The department says it had half the normal amount of applicants last year.

With the decrease in applicants comes a more intensive focus on recruiting and easing up on some previous policies, such as allowing visible arm tattoos. The department ow allows visible tattoos for current and incoming officers, a move leaders are hopeful will lead to potential recruits.

”We’re looking for anything and everything we can do to open up those doors and make sure we’re not turning away someone who has an interest in being a police officer for something that’s kind of arbitrary,” says Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

Recruiting Officer Greg Anderson says tattoos have become more common in society. However, there can be a generational discrepancy.

“A lot of the older generation of police officers don’t agree with it, but we’re seeing a younger work force on our department and a majority of our younger work force have tattoos,” Officer Anderson says. “It’s just the truth. We didn’t want to lose out on that younger work force.”

The current recruit class is the first one able to show off their tattoos. Officer Anderson says he already sees this policy change making a difference.

“Overwhelming majority of our applicants have tattoos,” Officer Anderson says. “Mostly visible tattoos on their arms. As you can see with our current recruits, every single one of them has a tattoo.”

The department is down about 45 officers this year. Chief Williams says in a normal year, the department may be down about 20.

Officer Anderson says he’s thankful more people seem to be showing interest in applying.

“With low recruitment numbers, it definitely affects the officers that are already out on the street,” Officer Anderson says. “It puts a lot more pressure on them. A bigger call load obviously.”

Chief Williams says about 30 current officers requested to be able to show off their tattoos, and previously had to wear long sleeves.

Recruit Tyler Rhoads has a visible tattoo on his arm and says he’s happy to be able to wear short sleeves.

“It is nice in the summertime when it gets to be 100 degrees that we can wear short sleeves like everybody else,” Rhoads says.

Chief Williams says tattoos can even help officers engage better with the public moving forward. However, it doesn’t mean just any tattoo will be approved.

“There is still some restrictions,” Chief Williams says. “Nothing that’s derogatory or obscene or racist or could be perceived that way.”

Chief Williams says the number of applicants doubled in July. However, he thinks that is because of other incentives the department now offers. Some of those incentives include an increased starting salary and other benefits. That information can be found here.

Those interested in the eligibility requirements or applying to be a police officer can do so online.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway in Lake Ozark.
At least 1 dead, 4 others hurt in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip; investigation ongoing
Officers responded around the noon hour at the Neighborhood Walmart located at 1320 South...
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield
Chicago puts travel advisory on Missouri and Arkansas.
Travelers react to Chicago’s new travel advisory for Missouri and Arkansas
Man arrested in Springfield shooting Wednesday released from jail, no charges filed
A few scattered storms are possible Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated Weekend Storms

Latest News

Photos of ReAunna R Garcia and Thomas Oswald, both tied to an Endangered Persons Advisory case.
UPDATE: Springfield police cancel Endangered Persons Advisory, seek suspect after girls reported missing
Travelers react to Chicago’s new travel advisory for Missouri and Arkansas
Family traveling to Ozarks from San Diego speaks out as counties see record rates in COVID-19...
Family traveling to Ozarks from San Diego speaks out as counties see record rates in COVID-19 cases
Courtesy: Associated Press
REPORT: Test flights caused sonic boom in central Missouri