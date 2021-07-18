Community Partnership of the Ozarks offers ‘tool library,’ new option for people to maintain gardens and lawns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO) has a community resource created to help keep your lawn and gardens neat for cheap.

It’s a tool library, and its system mimics a library. However, instead of books, it’s tools where you can borrow up to five tools at a time and keep them for one week. It’s accessible through an annual membership fee, which is currently $15, the pro-rated amount valid through April 2022.

Hannah King is the neighborhood and event coordinator with the Community Partnership of the Ozarks. She explained that they inherited the tool library from a different organization that no longer exists in Springfield.

Since then, King said they’ve been helping it grow and building it as a resource while focusing on making tools affordable and accessible to all Springfield members. She said this is huge for the community because it is the only one in the state, and she’s happy to have it in Queen City.

“There’s a ton of them around the country and internationally,” said King. “But the Springfield tool library here at the Community Partnership of the Ozarks is the only one of its kind in Missouri.

King said they have even had people reach out from other cities in Missouri, asking how to create one. However, she said as of now, they’re the only tool library in the state. While she says it’s exciting, there are also a lot of challenges.

“I think one of the biggest challenges is both offering a really great resource where the tools are in great working condition, but also that we keep it affordable because that’s one of the main reasons why we have it, because the alternative can be so much more expensive.”

Last month, she said the tool library had consistent donations and tools coming in, which was a huge deal.

“We actually brought in several, almost like new lawnmowers and trimmers and different tools just for your yard and your garden.”

King said it was exciting to see people find out about the tool library, see it as a great resource, and figure out how they could help by donating tools. She said you could also help the tool library by volunteering.

“We’re always in need of volunteers who are knowledgeable about tools, whether it’s operating, maintaining, or repairing them, and also just volunteers who are a friendly face to check out towards the members.”

The Springfield Tool Library is located at 330 N. Jefferson, in the large shed on the north side of the parking lot. The Tool Library is open Thursdays 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. OR by appointment.

Click here for more information about the tool library.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.