Dallas County Sheriff’s Office credits K-9 for finding child missing in the woods

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing one of its K-9′s for recently tracking down a...
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is recognizing one of its K-9′s for recently tracking down a child who went missing in the woods.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing one of its K-9′s for recently tracking down a child who went missing in the woods.

K-9 Jake and his handler Deputy Chris Clarke responded to the northeast part of Dallas County after learning of a missing child.

Authorities say K-9 Jake followed a track that was over two hours old. He recognized the scent, finding the child nearly 30 minutes later.

“Jake lead them straight to the juvenile, who was in good health,” says the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

