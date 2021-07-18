Advertisement

Firefighters investigate overnight apartment fire in Springfield, one injured

When fire crews arrived one room had caught fire inside the four-unit building.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Fire Department is currently investigating what caused an early morning fire at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Belview Avenue.

One person was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

More details to come...

