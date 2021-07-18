Firefighters investigate overnight apartment fire in Springfield, one injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Fire Department is currently investigating what caused an early morning fire at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Belview Avenue.

When fire crews arrived one room had caught fire inside the four-unit building.

One person was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

More details to come...

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.