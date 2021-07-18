Homicide investigation underway in Warsaw after man fatally shot, one arrested

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot Sunday morning in Warsaw.

One suspect has been taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Benton County deputies responded to a disturbance near Clearwater Road in Warsaw around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man in a truck who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told deputies that the suspect had been beating up a woman outside of a cabin. A man reportedly got between the suspect and the woman, then he was shot, according to the sheriff’s office. The man shot was taken to the hospital immediately, but died from his injuries.

One suspect has been booked into the Benton County Jail and faces pending criminal charges. The Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox tells KY3 that alcohol may have been a factor in the shooting.

A SWAT team from the Missouri State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene Sunday morning to assist the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

