New national report ranks Springfield among top 100 places to live in the country

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new national report recognizes Springfield, Missouri among the top 100 places to live in the United States of America.

Springfield placed No. 79 in the U.S. News and World Report’s list of the “150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022,” which was released earlier this week.

The report evaluated cities based on desirability, job market, quality of life, net migration and good value.

Cities were scored individually for several categories out of 10 points. Springfield earned a 6.5 composite score, in addition to the following categorical scores:

6.0 in desirability

7.2 in value

6.7 in job market

6.0 in quality of life

6.6 in net migration

The report credits Springfield for its higher education institutions, the ability to attract young residents, entertainment and social responsibility. For the report’s full evaluation of Springfield, CLICK HERE.

Springfield was one of three Missouri cities recognized among the Top 100 cities in the report. Kansas City placed the highest on the list at No. 57 with a 6.7 score overall. St. Louis finished No. 99 with a 6.3 score overall.

Boulder, Colorado was named the top city to live for the second straight year with an overall score of 7.6.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.