Peacekeepers train church security in Bolivar, teaching techniques to keep community safe

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Peacekeepers have taught church groups for around 12 years on proper preparation strategies and security techniques.

On Saturday, peacekeepers held their third stage-in training session for Bolivar church groups, teaching members about safety rules, bullet wound treatment and more.

The sessions cover a variety of topics, offering information on tourniquets, wound packing, chest seals, OC Spray and decision shooting.

“This was an open enrollment class, which meant we had different congregations represented here together. These people take three stages of classes, and today was the third stage,” said Roger Moore with Peacekeepers training.

Moore said he uses his passion to protect others and teach.

“I have a strong desire to protect other people. As a security team, it is a way of ministry for me to be able to serve and so that’s what we do here,” said Moore.

Church security members all throughout southwest Missouri attend these sessions through Peacekeepers.

Moore described how the training worked in a live interview Saturday:

“In your business or your home, security is always a concern no matter what. Our job is to protect the assets of the church and the biggest asset is the people. We also want to protect the church from harm from other sources as well,” said Moore.

Moore explained that most of the church security team members come back every three or so months for more training.

“Most all the churches that we train with come back in three months on a reoccurring type basis so that they do and service and then their own teams do training as well,” said Moore.

Moore explained the more common events to happen at churches are vandalism, theft and domestic instances.

“The more frequent things are low-level, like vandalism. That happens more often than that in these types of events, but doesn’t have the devastating effect of like a violent intruder or an armed violent intruder,” said Moore.

Although intruder situations do not happen often, according to Moore, it is always better to be prepared because more lives can be saved.

“They don’t happen that often but when they do they are devastating. We have to put our training time in to some of those scenarios even though they don’t happen that often because won’t get a chance to go back practice for it if it were to,” said Moore.

For more information on Peacekeepers training and upcoming events you can click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.