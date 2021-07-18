PHOTOS: Flash flooding, Saturday storms around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Saturday filled with storms hits the Ozarks, leading to flash flooding all around the southwest Missouri region.

Springfield, Bolivar, Fordland, Ava and other communities were impacted by flash flooding Saturday afternoon. Our latest photo gallery shows flash flooding impacts on these communities and several others.

Flood warnings and advisories have been issued around several counties. Drivers are encouraged to avoid driving over flooded areas and find alternate routes if they approach one.

