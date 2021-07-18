Advertisement

Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman

Katie Black.
Katie Black.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIBLEY, Mo. (AP) - Investigators in suburban Kansas City say a 25-year-old woman charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend last week killed him after finding his texts to another woman.

The Kansas City Star reports that Katie Black, of Independence, is charged with second-degree felony murder, armed criminal action, domestic assault and illegal firearm use in the July 7 shooting death in Sibley.

Police have not released the 29-year-old victim’s name. Police say Black was at the scene of the shooting when officers arrived and told several conflicting stories about what happened.

Police say a witness told police Black was angry after finding romantic text messages from her boyfriend to other women.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Monett man dies in lawn mower accident in Newton County
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued COVID-19 hotspot advisories...
Missouri DHSS issues COVID-19 hotspot advisories for eight SWMO counties over past week, 11 in July
Isolated showers Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild again Monday with a few showers across the Ozarks
A Miller County prosecutor has filed charges in a Lake Ozark shooting Thursday that ended with...
Man charged in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip
Greene County teen loses fingers from firework explosion
GRAPHIC: Greene County teenager loses fingers from fireworks explosion, shares message for others

Latest News

Springfield mayor Ken McClure addresses city’s COVID-19 response, recent surge in hospitalizations
Isolated showers Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild again Monday with a few showers across the Ozarks
With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing one of its K-9′s for recently tracking down a...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office credits K-9 for finding child missing in the woods