Royals drop series to Orioles, bats go cold in 5-0 loss

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan McKenna, left, beats the tag by Kansas City Royals catcher Cam...
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan McKenna, left, beats the tag by Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher (36) during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Matt Harvey ended his nine-game losing skid with his best performance in years, pitching six crisp innings and sending the Baltimore Orioles over the Kansas City Royals 5-0 Sunday.

Harvey (4-10) had been winless in 12 starts since his previous victory on May 1. The former All-Star allowed just three singles, walked one and struck out two against his former team.

Harvey’s six innings matched his season high. This was the first time since September 2018 that Harvey pitched at least six innings and didn’t allow a run.

Carlos Hernandez (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks over four innings in his second career start. Kyle Zimmer, Josh Staumont and Greg Holland each allowed a run in relief.

Ramon Urias hit a two-run single in the third for a 2-0 lead. He has at least two hits in seven of his last 10 games.

Trey Mancini had an RBI single in the fifth, Austin Wynns doubled home a run in the sixth and another scored on an error in the eighth.

Hunter Dozier tied a career high with four hits for the Royals. He went 7 for 12 in the series.

GAME TIME CHANGE

The Royals will begin a two-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. That game was set to start at 7:10 p.m., but was moved up to 3:10 p.m. due to Game 6 of the NBA Finals involving the Milwaukee Bucks that night.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Baltimore: Manager Brandon Hyde said he hopes 3B Maikel Franco (ankle sprain) will be back soon. Franco will begin his rehab stint this week.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Continues their road trip in Tampa Bay on Monday as Spenser Watkins (1-0, 1.74) starts.

Royals: Have an off day before facing Milwaukee for a 3:10 start on Tuesday with Mike Minor (6-8, 5.67) on the mound.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

