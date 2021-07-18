Advertisement

Singer struggles, Orioles beat Royals 8-4 to stop 5-game skid

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer reacts after the Baltimore Orioles scored their sixth...
Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer reacts after the Baltimore Orioles scored their sixth run of a baseball game in the third inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urias each had two RBIs, and the Baltimore Orioles ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Kansas City Royals 8-4 on Saturday night.

The Orioles got six consecutive hits in a five-run third inning as they chased starter Brady Singer and opened a 7-0 lead.

It was only Baltimore’s second win in July.

Singer (3-7) gave up seven earned runs, the most in a start in his career. He lasted two-plus innings, allowing eight hits and one walk. His one strikeout matched his fewest in a start during his two seasons in the majors.

Kris Bubic pitched six innings in relief for the Royals, giving up just one run and two hits. He struck out five.

Baltimore starter Jorge Lopez went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs and seven hits with four strikeouts. Paul Fry (3-3) worked 1 1/3 hitless innings for the win.

Carlos Santana had an RBI double for Kansas City.

Seven of the nine starters for Baltimore had at least one hit. DJ Stewart, Anthony Santander, Domingo Leyba and Pedro Severino all had RBIs.

Lopez was pitching well into the fifth inning, but was pulled after giving up three runs just one out away from being eligible for the win. Whit Merrifield had a sacrifice fly and Salvador Perez hit an RBI single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: Reinstated RHP Wade Davis from the 10-day injured list and designated RHP Anthony Swarzak for assignment.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (3-10, 7.70 ERA) faces his former team Sunday in the rubber game of the series. Carlos Hernandez (1-0, 4.98) pitches for Kansas City.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

