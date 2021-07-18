Small earthquake strikes around Bull Shoals Lake area Saturday

DIAMOND CITY, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake struck an area around Bull Shoals Lake on Saturday night.

The earthquake hit around 8 p.m. just a few miles east of Diamond City. The earthquake registered a magnitude of 2.2.

The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a few small earthquakes in the past few years around the Bull Shoals Lake area.

