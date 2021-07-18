Advertisement

Small earthquake strikes around Bull Shoals Lake area Saturday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIAMOND CITY, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake struck an area around Bull Shoals Lake on Saturday night.

The earthquake hit around 8 p.m. just a few miles east of Diamond City. The earthquake registered a magnitude of 2.2.

The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a few small earthquakes in the past few years around the Bull Shoals Lake area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Monett man dies in lawn mower accident in Newton County
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued COVID-19 hotspot advisories...
Missouri DHSS issues COVID-19 hotspot advisories for eight SWMO counties over past week, 11 in July
Isolated showers Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild again Monday with a few showers across the Ozarks
A Miller County prosecutor has filed charges in a Lake Ozark shooting Thursday that ended with...
Man charged in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip
Greene County teen loses fingers from firework explosion
GRAPHIC: Greene County teenager loses fingers from fireworks explosion, shares message for others

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 1,000+ cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases
Pierce City Teachers will be getting a little extra for all their hard work. The school board...
Pierce City teachers to receive a 4.9% pay raise for the 2021-2022 school year
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan McKenna, left, beats the tag by Kansas City Royals catcher Cam...
Royals drop series to Orioles, bats go cold in 5-0 loss
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong (11) gets a face full of water from Edmundo Sosa (63) as they ...
DeJong, Bader lift Cardinals past Giants 2-1