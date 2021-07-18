Advertisement

Springfield man speaks out on recent auto thefts after motorcycle stolen

Gabriel Eslinger’s motorcycle was stolen from his apartment complex in northwest Springfield.
Gabriel Eslinger’s motorcycle was stolen from his apartment complex in northwest Springfield.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield has been hit with a series of thefts recently involving automobiles and auto parts.

Just last week, Gabriel Eslinger’s motorcycle was stolen from his apartment complex in northwest Springfield.

“Its a major stress,” said Eslinger. “I found a piece of the ignition on the ground, so I’d assume they used a screwdriver or something to tear out the ignition, so they could unlock the handle bars and push it onto a trailer or into a van.”

Eslinger says this was an inconvenience he didn’t expect.

“Because that was my only way to get to work,” said Eslinger. “It makes me feel like a burden because now I have to rely on somebody else and I can’t get there on my own.”

According to Springfield police reports, there have been more than two dozen auto theft reports in the mile radius of Eslinger’s complex over the last few months.

Eslinger said the thefts aren’t new to him and many others.

“Thousands of dollars worth of bicycles and motorcycles. It’s definitely a common thing in Springfield. I mean, even if it’s chained up and has a GPS on it, that’s not going to stop them,” said Eslinger.

He wants the thieves to know how it hurt him.

“I would probably just make them aware of how it affects me,” said Eslinger. “I just want my motorcycle back. Really.”

To report a crime immediately call Springfield Police or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway in Lake Ozark.
At least 1 dead, 4 others hurt in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip; investigation ongoing
Chicago puts travel advisory on Missouri and Arkansas.
Travelers react to Chicago’s new travel advisory for Missouri and Arkansas
In total the prosecutors filed 63 new charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell and...
Stone Co. prosecutor, Missouri attorney general files 63 new charges against 3 in Ride the Ducks tragedy
One person has been sent to a hospital as police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon...
Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in Springfield parking lot, sent to hospital for treatment
Dillbeck was sentenced to 7 years in prison for abusing a child in her care.
Judge sentences Republic, Mo. babysitter to prison after conviction for abusing infant in her care

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim throws during the first inning of the...
Kim extends shutout streak, leads Cardinals past Giants 3-1
Flash flooding and storms around the Ozarks. (Susan Clark/Fordland)
PHOTOS: Flash flooding, Saturday storms around the Ozarks
Flash flooding and storms around the Ozarks. (Janice Powell/Bolivar)
Storm reports: Some homes damaged by flooding in Bolivar after heavy rain
Jack Hamlin is a WWII veteran who served in the United States Coast guard on D-Day. Hamlin...
WWII D-Day veteran set to revisit Normandy, gets special sendoff in Springfield