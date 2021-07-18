Springfield man speaks out on recent auto thefts after motorcycle stolen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield has been hit with a series of thefts recently involving automobiles and auto parts.

Just last week, Gabriel Eslinger’s motorcycle was stolen from his apartment complex in northwest Springfield.

“Its a major stress,” said Eslinger. “I found a piece of the ignition on the ground, so I’d assume they used a screwdriver or something to tear out the ignition, so they could unlock the handle bars and push it onto a trailer or into a van.”

Eslinger says this was an inconvenience he didn’t expect.

“Because that was my only way to get to work,” said Eslinger. “It makes me feel like a burden because now I have to rely on somebody else and I can’t get there on my own.”

According to Springfield police reports, there have been more than two dozen auto theft reports in the mile radius of Eslinger’s complex over the last few months.

Eslinger said the thefts aren’t new to him and many others.

“Thousands of dollars worth of bicycles and motorcycles. It’s definitely a common thing in Springfield. I mean, even if it’s chained up and has a GPS on it, that’s not going to stop them,” said Eslinger.

He wants the thieves to know how it hurt him.

“I would probably just make them aware of how it affects me,” said Eslinger. “I just want my motorcycle back. Really.”

To report a crime immediately call Springfield Police or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

