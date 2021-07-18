Advertisement

Storm reports: Some homes damaged by flooding in Bolivar after heavy rain

Flash flooding and storms around the Ozarks. (Janice Powell/Bolivar)
Flash flooding and storms around the Ozarks. (Janice Powell/Bolivar)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A few homes have been damaged by flooding in Bolivar after Saturday’s round of storms, according to storm reports from the National Weather Service.

It’s unclear how much damage flash flooding may have caused to homes, but excessive rain caused flooding or sewage water to multiple homes around 6 p.m. Saturday, per NWS.

Janice Powell, who lives in Bolivar, submitted pictures to KY3 of the flooding outside of her home from Saturday’s storms.

Emergency crews and public works specialists in Bolivar responded to several parts of the city Saturday to offer assistance. Some roads were flooded for several hours, according to reports.

Various flash flood warnings and advisories have been issued around the Ozarks. Drivers are encouraged to avoid driving over flooded areas and find alternate routes if they approach one.

Head to the KY3 Weather App for the latest information on storms and to report flooding or any storm damages.

