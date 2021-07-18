Texas County Memorial Hospital tightens visitor restrictions among surging COVID cases

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Texas County Memorial Hospital has updated its current visitor policy as COVID cases in Southwest Missouri continue to surge.

Starting Monday, the hospital says those who do not follow the current protocol put into place will have to leave.

If you plan to visit the hospital these updates are in place:

• All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the hospital entrance.

• Visitors must be at least 14 years of age.

• Any visitor who fails the COVID-19 screening will not be allowed into the facility.

• All patients and visitors must wear a mask at all times in the facility with exceptions to those who cannot tolerate masks due to respiratory issues and children under the age of 2.

• Each patient may only have one visitor per day.

• Visitors may not leave and return in the same day.

If you are an inpatient visitor:

• One visitor per patient, per day, during visiting hours only.

• Visitors must remain in patient’s room and will not be allowed re-entry once they leave the hospital.

• Visitors are not to enter the rooms of other patients.

• For inpatient overnight surgeries, one visitor per patient, per day.

• Visitors may visit patient in their inpatient room during visiting hours from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. only.

• Visitors will not be allowed to stay overnight without administrative approval, with the exception of support person of the labor and delivery patient or a caregiver to an inpatient.

Special Circumstance visitors:

• COVID-19 positive or Persons Under Investigation for COVID-19 patients are not allowed visitors unless they are on comfort care/end of life. Visitors will be provided and required to wear appropriate PPE for their visit at that time. PPE must remain on at all times, and they must remain in the patient’s room for their visit.

• Labor & Delivery patients may have one designated support person. Must remain the same person.

• Actively dying patients may have four visitors per day.

• Patients 17 years old and younger may have one parent or guardian. They must remain with the patient for the entire visit.

• Exceptions to visitors can be made by the nursing supervisor, only when necessary.

• Emergency Department patients may have one visitor, who must remain in the patient’s room for entire visit. Persons suspected of Covid-19 will not be allowed a visitor.

• Same Day Procedures patients may have one visitor, who must remain in the patient’s room for entire visit.

• Outpatient Clinic Appointments patients may have one visitor, who must remain in the patient’s room for entire visit.

If you do visit the hospital, a hospital screening will take place. If you answer yes to any of the following questions you will not be able to enter the hospital unless you’re seeking emergency care.

1. Do you have a fever of 100 or above or respiratory symptoms (cough, difficulty breathing)? Visitors will also be screened with an infrared forehead thermometer.

2. Have you or any member of your family been in contact with anyone who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus?

3. Have you been tested for COVID-19 in the last 14 days?

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued COVID-19 hotspot advisories for eight counties in the southwest Missouri region over the past week. Texas County was included on that list with 100 active cases as of Wednesday.

