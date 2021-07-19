3-year-old boy from Nixa, Mo. drowns in Table Rock Lake

LAMPE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 3-year-old boy from Nixa drowned in Table Rock Lake Sunday night.

The patrol says the boy was left alone and went into the water at the Mill Creek Park Swim Area just before 9:00 p.m. The boy was later found floating in the water.

The child was flown to Cox Hospital in Branson where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the boy hasn’t been released.

This is Troop D’s 12th drowning for 2021.

