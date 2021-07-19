Bolivar residents shocked after homes flooded from Saturday’s storms

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Flooding damaged several homes in Bolivar after Saturday’s round of storms.

Some Bolivar residents spent Sunday cleaning up a mess they didn’t expect.

“Catastrophic,” said resident Elma Garner. “I couldn’t believe how fast it was rising. We’ve had some rises before, but never like that. It was just pouring in sheets. ”

“Seventeen years I’ve been here, I’ve never seen water coming in like it did yesterday,” said Todd Brunk.

Elma Garner said she couldn’t imagine flooding so close to her.

“I would imagine a good two-to-three feet at the highest maybe, but it was moving with such a velocity,” said Garner.

For Todd Brunk, the rain now causes unneeded anxiety.

“If we’re out somewhere and we start seeing rain coming down like it was yesterday, you’re going to try and get home as quiclyk as you can because it’s the what-ifs,” said Brunk.

Garner said the water rose to at least four inches in her house, damaging some of her floors, furniture, and electronics.

“There’s mud underneath all of the appliances,” said Garner. “I’m going to have to try and figure out how to move my washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator, everything.”

Now, neighbors are confused on how to fix the damage.

“I just don’t know who to go to now, if I knew where to go next, that would be the main things,” said Garner.

Emergency crews and public works specialists in Bolivar responded to several parts of the city Saturday to offer assistance. Some roads were flooded for several hours.

