Douglas County Sheriff’s Office working on emergency status after employees, inmates test positive for COVID-19

Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is operating under emergency status after employees and inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Health leaders tested inmates who are symptomatic Monday. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office asked for cooperation as staff minimizes contact with inmates and the public.

Emergency status changes how the sheriff’s office will conduct business. Staff will not schedule any conceal and carry weapons permit. Staff asks you to call 417-683-1020 to file a non-emergency report.

