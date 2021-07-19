Event organizers making tough decisions again in the Ozarks as COVID-19 cases spike

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise leading to events cancelations.

Elder Farms in Mt. Vernon canceled a weekend event of music and BBQ after seeing the increase of cases in Greene County.

“Obviously, COVID is the main contributor to that, so because of all that we just came to the decision that it wasn’t in the cards this time around,” said Kyler Brown with Elder Farms.

Elder Farms hosts events out on the farm regularly, but the decision to cancel wasn’t easy.

“It’s pretty disheartening overall. I think everyone has had a rough couple of years and we haven’t been able to do all the things that we would like to. We thought we were over the horizon on this all together and so it’s disheartening but we are hoping to do another event in the near future,” said Brown.

While Elder Farms decided to cancel their event there are still several festivals happening in the Ozarks.

Apple Butter Makin’ days is a popular fall festival in Mt. Vernon. Organizers canceled it in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We thought it was going to be safe this year to go ahead and have our festival. The planning stages are now, we’re going to have it and we haven’t even talked about canceling yet,” said Apple Butter Makin’ Days Chairman Mike Tebow.

Some of the safety measures include hand washing and sanitizing stations. Vendors can also request visitors wear a mask inside their booth.

Ernte Fest in Freistatt became a one-day event, but festivals like the Repurposed Faire in Monett, Crane Broiler Festival, the Ozark Empire Fair, and Cider Days remain scheduled.

