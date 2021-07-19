Advertisement

Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield, Mo.

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway early Saturday morning.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcyclist died from injuries in a crash in south Springfield.

The crash happened Sunday, July 11 around 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Meadowview Avenue. Thomas Boyd, 41, of Springfield died in the crash.

Investigators say Boyd was traveling on his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle when he lost control, left the roadway, and struck a fence. He later died of his injuries on July 16.

This is the tenth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Black.
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman
3-year-old boy from Nixa, Mo. drowns in Table Rock Lake
Springfield mayor Ken McClure addresses city’s COVID-19 response, recent surge in hospitalizations
John M. Moreno, 24, faces second-degree murder charges, assault & two counts of armed criminal...
Benton County, Mo. prosecutor files murder charge in deadly weekend shooting
New national report ranks Springfield among top 100 places to live in the country

Latest News

Friends and bandmates remember Branson, MO. performer Randy McConell after losing his fight with COVID-19
Friends and bandmates remember Branson, MO. performer Randy McConell after losing his fight with COVID-19
Police say shootings at a Lake Ozark restaurant are related to biker gangs.
Prosecutor charges second man in shooting incident at Lake Ozark restaurant
Lake Ozark, Mo. businesses react days after deadly shooting incident on Bagnell Strip
Southwest Missouri making national COVID-19 headlines for the wrong reasons