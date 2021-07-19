Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcyclist died from injuries in a crash in south Springfield.

The crash happened Sunday, July 11 around 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Meadowview Avenue. Thomas Boyd, 41, of Springfield died in the crash.

Investigators say Boyd was traveling on his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle when he lost control, left the roadway, and struck a fence. He later died of his injuries on July 16.

This is the tenth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2021.

