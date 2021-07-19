Small businesses in Harrison, Ark. struggling to stay open amid recent COVID-19 surge

HARRISON, Ark. - (KY3) - Many business in Harrison closed in the past week due to the COVID-19 surge.

An increase in Delta variant cases has been seen in the last two months. Boone County alone averaged roughly 20 new cases a day in the last week

In Harrison, you can see plenty of empty parking lots, along with that a lot of signs reading closed, deep cleaning, and some ‘taking a much needed vacation.’

”Just a tough situation all the way around, I mean it’s hit several businesses in town,” said Bobby Lineberger who owns Ranch House Restaurant off of U.S. 65.

Lineberger closed his past weekend after two of his 22 employees tested positive. Like many other businesses, Ranch House is erring on the side of caution.

”I didn’t want it to continue to spread amongst the staff and the customers, so it was just smart to go ahead and shut it down at this point I guess,” said Lineberger. “We’ve got a couple people, not many, but a couple down here doing some deep cleaning just to make sure the restaurant is clean for when we can reopen.”

Lineberger admits it’s not ideal financially, but is keeping the well-being of staff and customers as the top priority. But not everyone in town is closed. Rob Mapes at GolfSTX Club Fitting says they’ve continued to be cautious with such a small staff.

”Went by the guidelines: wearing a mask, trying to keep social distancing. So we’ve never had a problem with it,” said Mapes.

Mapes admits maintaining a smaller staff is easier to do, but just as vital since one positive case could force them to close. He says they’ve continued to monitor employees closely even with less guidelines.

”Now that it’s eased a little bit, of course all of our people have been vaccinated,” said Mapes. “Again that’s one of the things we tried to do as soon as we could do. We’re not meeting individually, we’re doing that by Skype or by phone, or by some type of virtual.”

But for several businesses in the community, the goal is to safely reopen, hopefully sooner rather than later.

”I think if everybody does what we’re doing, shut it down, let it run its course, then maybe we can all start safely opening back up,” said Lineberger.”

