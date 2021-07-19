TRAFFIC ALERT: Sidewalk closures in the Ozarks

Greene, Polk and Dade Counties, Mo. (KY3) - Sidewalk upgrades in Greene, Polk and Dade County will begin on Monday.

The work will include replacing sidewalks and installing curb ramps and pedestrian signals.

In Greene county:

Route BB between Walnut Street and Frisco Highline Trail in Walnut Grove.

In Polk County:

Route 32 between Route 13 and Route D in Bolivar, Route 83 between Route 32 and 13 in Bolivar, Route 215 between Maple Street and Dixie Lane in Morrisville and Route H between Cowden Street and Adams Street in Pleasant Hope.

And in Dade County:

Route 39 between Wells Street and College Street in Greenfield, Route 245 between Main Street and School Entrance in Dadeville and Route M between Main Street and Clark Street in Everton.

