‘Yield Check’ program shows 55% of drivers yield to pedestrians in Springfield, Mo.

More Springfield drivers are yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks. That’s according to the second quarter of assessments done through the city’s Yield Pedestrian Safety Program. There has been twelve yield checks this year with the rate of drivers yielding to pedestrians hitting 55%.

Traffic Safety Engineer Mandy Buettgen said this is a significant increase since the start of the program.

The way the yield checks work is three Springfield Police Officers will station themselves near the crosswalk. One will walk across the crosswalk in civilian clothes, the other monitors drivers and the third issues warning or citations along with providing educational material.

“For the yield checks we do focus at locations that either have a school zone or their mid-block crossings where we know there is typically quite a few pedestrians,” said Buettgen.

The first yield check of 2021 at Atlantic Street and Campbell Avenue had a rating of 59% with 16 citations issued. The most recent data shows 76% were yielding with eight citations written at Walnut Lawn and Broadway Avenue.

The quarterly assessment, performed by Springfield Public Works Traffic Operations division since 2017, evaluates driver compliance at six crosswalk sites with similar traffic speeds and characteristics. Two locations are studied every quarter as a control group. The remaining sites are selected from each of the four city council zones.

