ON YOUR SIDE: Ozark Police Department warns off ‘spoofing’ scam involving department

OZARK, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The Ozark Police Department is warning of a spoofing scam using the department’s address and phone number.

The department received multiple complaints of fraudulent activity associated with the department’s phone number (417) 581-6600 and address. In each incident, callers contacted victims through phone. The caller claims to be part of the Ozark Police Department. The caller told victims they had active warrants for their arrest. The caller requested money, along with verification of residence and two forms of identification.

Investigators say this is a scam. Do not provide this information over the phone or in response to a solicitation via phone. The Ozark Police Department is separate from any court, does not receive or request bond payments, and will never make such requests via phone.

If you are contacted by a law enforcement officer via phone who identifies themselves as an Ozark officer or detective, and you have questions about the authenticity that person’s identity, please hang up and contact the Ozark Police Department at (417) 581-6600. You will be transferred to the appropriate officer or detective as needed. Officers are always available to respond in person to an address in the city if necessary to verify or validate their authenticity.

