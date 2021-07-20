Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 4 missing kids in Wisconsin

Ariania Boutwell (left) is the suspect in the disappearance of Zy'Mere White (7), Zariee White...
Ariania Boutwell (left) is the suspect in the disappearance of Zy'Mere White (7), Zariee White (4), Zamari White (2), and Zakyi White (6 months).(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for four children last seen with their mother, WMTV reported.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued the alert around 2:40 p.m. that the children, ages 7, 4, 2 and 6 months, were missing.

Zy’Mere White, a 7-year-old boy, was described as 3-foot-10, weighing 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Zariee L. White was described as a 4-year-old girl, 3 feet tall and weighing about 25 pounds.

Zamari L. White is a 2-year-old girl standing about 2 feet tall.

Zakyi J. White is a 6-month-old, weighing about 12 pounds.

The Wisconsin Amber Alert site reports the children’s mother, 23-year-old Ariania Boutwell, is considered a suspect in the incident. She is described as standing 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Boutwell reportedly left Racine around 4 p.m. Monday with her children. The agency stated she is not responding to attempted contact by her family or friends.

She is believed to be driving a red Chevy Sonic, but authorities did not give a license plate.

The Racine Police Department stated Boutwell’s vehicle has cheetah print seat coverings and a cheetah print steering wheel cover. The department is attempting to check the welfare of Boutwell and her children.

Anyone who sees Boutwell or her children should call 911 or 262-886-2300.

