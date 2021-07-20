Advertisement

Brookline Fire District asking voters to approve tax increase to add firefighters

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BROOKLINE, Mo. (KY3) - The Brookline Fire District is asking voters to approve a tax increase on the August ballot to pay for more firefighters.

The fire district covers Greene and Christian Counties. Proposition 1 adds a 50 cents to the property tax rate.

The Brookline Fire District Board recently approved four full-time staff, including the chief’s position. The Chief Jamie Kilburn says since 2017, the department reports about a 70% increase in calls. He expects to hit about 1,300 calls in 2021. Firefighters respond to all those calls with only four full-time staff and the few volunteers they have, whenever they are available.

The tax levy increase would allow them to add a seven more paid full-time firefighters. The department recently adding living quarters to Station 1.

The tax levy is the lowest of any fire district in Greene County, at 24 cents. And the department hasn’t asked for an increase since the district was formed more than 30 years ago.

“With the growth, the traffic, the large number of homes, businesses, it’s time to go to a full-time department, along with the volunteers, to keep up,” said Chief Kilburn.

The proposed 50 cent increase would bring them to the same level as Willard Fire District. With that proposed increase, for a home with a $40,000 assessed value, the tax adds $200 a year in taxes. Remember, your assessed value is much lower than your home’s market value.

See what’s on the ballot across the Ozarks for the August election. CLICK HERE!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

