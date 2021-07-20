City of Lake Ozark, Mo. leaders meets with business owners on the Bagnell Strip

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - City of Lake Ozark met with businesses on the Bagnell Strip in order to avoid incidents in the future like the deadly shooting from Thursday.

The meeting featured businesses that have liquor licenses. They discussed a variety of topics ranging from motorcycle and gang activity to underage serving and fake IDs.

“This is an opportunity for you to have input and be involved in solutions,” City Administrator Dave Van Dee told about 40 business owners and managers.

Bike night has been cancelled for the rest of the year. Benne Media withdrew its sponsorship.

The Lake Ozark Police chief is urging cooperation between the city, police department and business owners.

