From the court to the links: Drury’s Hall plays in PCCC Qualifier

The qualifying round for the Price Cutter Charity Championship always brings out some of the area’s best golfers, but this year proved once again that you never know who you might find on the course trying to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour event.

“For me it was just the competition,” said Alex Hall. “I just really wanted to get out here and compete. I haven’t had that in a long time and it was a good feeling.”

It’s a feeling Hall was used to for years.

He starred on the basketball court for Kickapoo and Drury, helping the Panthers win the 2013 National Championship.

