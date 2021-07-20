CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Kelton Dewayne Reeves, 25 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Kelton Dewayne Reeves. He’s charged with assault, DWI, and unlawful use of a weapon in Greene County. The 25-year-old is 5′10″ tall and weighs 176 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Springfield police believe Reeves has been involved with vandalism, theft and drug crimes. Investigators say he’s known to visit Springfield and Nixa. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.

