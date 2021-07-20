Douglas County hosting emergency COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Douglas County is holding an emergency COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday.

“We were able to avoid it the first go around. It seems this strain is a lot more contagious,” said Sheriff Chris Degase.

More people in throughout the county are testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, including inmates and staff at the county jail as well as deputies.

“It started coming around Friday. We want to be totally transparent with the public. We got in contact with the health department. They came over and did a full testing of inmates. We have two pods out of four that are contaminated that have positive COVID cases in it,” said Degase.

Local health department officials recorded 77 positive cases for the entire month of June.

During the first two weeks of July there were 118 confirmed cases and four people hospitalized.

Health department Administrator, Valerie Reese said, “Month to month it’s not looking very promising. It looks like we’re going to have quite a spike, which we are already experiencing.”

In addition to the emergency vaccination clinic health officials are working to educate the community.

“We plan to post weekly, just kind of busting up some myths about the COVID vaccine in hopes that that will get more people thinking about the vaccine if they’ve been hesitant,” said Reese.

For now, Degase says, his office will be operating on emergency status. Deputies will only respond to emergency calls.

“We obviously don’t want somebody going out and meeting with someone in our community and passing it on. We’re really trying to err on the side caution here. I think its our due diligence to do that,” he said.

The Douglas County Health Department is offering the Moderna vaccine at Tuesdays’s emergency clinic.

To schedule your appointment call (417) 683-4174.

