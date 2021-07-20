Advertisement

Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning most abortions

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal sentencing for crack and powder cocaine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions from taking effect this month.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction preventing the law’s enforcement while she considers a challenge to its constitutionality.

The measure passed by the majority-Republican Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson was set to take effect July 28.

The ban allows the procedure to save the life of the mother and does not provide exceptions for those impregnated in an act of rape or incest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old boy from Nixa, Mo. drowns in Table Rock Lake
Rich and Teresa Glenn.
Ozark, Mo. woman urges vaccinations after losing her husband to COVID-19
Friends and former bandmates are remembering the life of long time Branson performer Randy...
Friends, bandmates remember Branson performer Randy McConnell after losing fight to COVID-19
John M. Moreno, 24, faces second-degree murder charges, assault & two counts of armed criminal...
Benton County, Mo. prosecutor files murder charge in deadly weekend shooting
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Laclede County is now considered a “hot spot” due to its increasing COVID-19 cases and low...
Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski Counties considered hot spots by Missouri health leaders
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
ON YOUR SIDE: Ozark Police Department warns of ‘spoofing’ scam involving department
COVID-19 hot spot moving east up I-44 from Springifled
COVID-19 hot spot moving east up I-44 from Springifled
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore....
Netflix confirms move into video games as its growth slows