Advertisement

First Tee program in West Plains teaches golf and character

First Tee teaches golf and the game of life
First Tee teaches golf and the game of life(KYTV)
By Toni Chritton Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - First Tee is a national program developed by the PGA to bring more kids into the game of golf. The program has evolved over the years, and now, First Tee isn’t just about golf, it teaches core values to kids while they play golf.

“Golf is just the vehicle for us to get these kids to listen to the core values that are necessary for life,” said Roger Cyr, who brought First Tee to the Ozarks. “We talk about courtesy, we talk about respect, we talk about respecting their things, we talk about their confidence levels.”

Sixty kids under the age of 12 have participated in this charter year for First Tee in West Plains. It’s normally a 9-week program, but this year, due to conflicts with schedules, Cyr shortened it to eight weeks. He hopes to repeat the course next year, and might also teach some short clinics in the spring.

“It’s a great program, and the community has embraced it,” said Cyr. “Parents have embraced it, and we’ve had businesses that have given us great financial support, and we’re greatly appreciative of that. People want to be a part of this.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old boy from Nixa, Mo. drowns in Table Rock Lake
Rich and Teresa Glenn.
Ozark, Mo. woman urges vaccinations after losing her husband to COVID-19
Friends and former bandmates are remembering the life of long time Branson performer Randy...
Friends, bandmates remember Branson performer Randy McConnell after losing fight to COVID-19
John M. Moreno, 24, faces second-degree murder charges, assault & two counts of armed criminal...
Benton County, Mo. prosecutor files murder charge in deadly weekend shooting
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

First Tee program in West Plains, Mo. teaching kids more than just golf
Brookline Fire Protection District asking voters for tax increase
High pressure builds in
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slowly Warming Up
Police will continue to keep a close eye on speeding along bypass in Harrison.
Police enforcing speed limit along U.S. 65 bypass in Harrison, Ark.