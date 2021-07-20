First Tee program in West Plains teaches golf and character

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - First Tee is a national program developed by the PGA to bring more kids into the game of golf. The program has evolved over the years, and now, First Tee isn’t just about golf, it teaches core values to kids while they play golf.

“Golf is just the vehicle for us to get these kids to listen to the core values that are necessary for life,” said Roger Cyr, who brought First Tee to the Ozarks. “We talk about courtesy, we talk about respect, we talk about respecting their things, we talk about their confidence levels.”

Sixty kids under the age of 12 have participated in this charter year for First Tee in West Plains. It’s normally a 9-week program, but this year, due to conflicts with schedules, Cyr shortened it to eight weeks. He hopes to repeat the course next year, and might also teach some short clinics in the spring.

“It’s a great program, and the community has embraced it,” said Cyr. “Parents have embraced it, and we’ve had businesses that have given us great financial support, and we’re greatly appreciative of that. People want to be a part of this.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.