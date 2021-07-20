Advertisement

Full federal appeals court to consider Missouri abortion law

(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A full federal appeals court panel has decided to rehear a case over Missouri abortion restrictions.

The U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals last week decided to take up the case on its own motion.

At issue is a 2019 state law to ban abortions as soon as eight weeks into pregnancy and prohibit abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month upheld a lower court injunction prohibiting Missouri from enforcing the provisions.

The latest ruling means all 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges will consider the case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old boy from Nixa, Mo. drowns in Table Rock Lake
Rich and Teresa Glenn.
Ozark, Mo. woman urges vaccinations after losing her husband to COVID-19
Friends and former bandmates are remembering the life of long time Branson performer Randy...
Friends, bandmates remember Branson performer Randy McConnell after losing fight to COVID-19
John M. Moreno, 24, faces second-degree murder charges, assault & two counts of armed criminal...
Benton County, Mo. prosecutor files murder charge in deadly weekend shooting
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 1,400+ cases; Arkansas adds 2550+ cases over weekend
City of Lake Ozark
City of Lake Ozark, Mo. leaders meets with business owners on the Bagnell Strip
Dr. Jose Romero/Arkansas Health Department
Researchers: Virus surge a ‘raging forest fire’ in Arkansas
Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick
Missouri treasurer sues secretary of state over amendment