Judge sentences persistent offender for shooting Pulaski County man, killing kitten

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - A Pulaski County judge sentenced a persistent offender to 30 years in prison in a shooting that injured a neighbor and killed a kitten.

A jury found Marcus Lavender guilty of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Deputies responded to a home off the 14000 block of Harvey Drive in June of 2019. The deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh, after a dispute with Lavender over his killing of a kitten. Investigators say Lavender also shot toward the man’s child.

“I want to commend the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department for their response and hard work in investigating this case,” said Prosecutor Kevin Hillman. “I also want to thank the victims and their family who had to testify about this incident on several occasions and spent two long days at the Courthouse to ensure justice was rendered. Finally, I want to applaud my Assistant Prosecutors who worked hard to make sure a dangerous felon like this defendant will spend a long time in prison where he belongs.”

Lavender was on probation for a gun-related felony.

