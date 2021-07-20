Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski Counties considered hot spots by Missouri health leaders

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Three Missouri counties have given “hot spot advisories” by the Missouri Department of Health & Human Services, especially as the Delta variant moves through the state.

“We know the Delta variant that is causing the rise in cases,” said Charla Baker, Laclede County Health Director.

The Delta variant has made its home in Laclede, Pulaski, and Phelps Counties.

“We are not one of the highest counties at this point in time but we are above the state average for new cases, so from July 1 to the 15 we have had 407 new cases,” said Deborah Baker, the Pulaski County Health Director.

The rise in cases did not come as a surprise.

”You know, last summer we had a spike too, but this summer, we’re kind of saying it wasn’t unexpected. People do travel this summer, they want vacations, it’s that time of year. We all we all travel,” said Baker.

She says the state’s COVID-19 dashboard does not accurately describe the Pulaski County vaccine rate, because of the military base in town.

”So there’s a lot of federal vaccine here that does not go in the state’s database. So if you look at the state’s dashboard, it makes our numbers look significantly low. So what we tell people is to watch CDC numbers, CDC does capture all of the federal vaccine that’s given by Fort Leonard Wood,” said Deborah Baker.

While Baker says the vaccine rate is not as low as it may appear, they still want that number to go higher.

”If you’re unvaccinated, by all means get your vaccine,” said Baker.

