Missouri Gov. Parson will announce COVID-19 vaccine incentive on Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced he will reveal his COVID-19 vaccine incentive plan on Wednesday.

The governor will address the state at 3 p.m.

Governor Parson noted last week the Centers for Disease Control did not approve a vaccine incentive plan he proposed. Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, said Friday the CDC wanted to limit funding incentives to $25 per vaccinated person, “and we do not feel this figure will be enough to significantly increase vaccine uptake in Missouri.” Jones said the governor was weighing “a variety of other potential options.”

The agency reviewed the plan and returned it to the state because it didn’t meet CDC’s guidelines for use of the specific federal funds the state wanted to draw from for this project, a CDC official said.

More than 46% of Missourians have initiated vaccination, which is 10 percentage points below the national average. The percentage of vaccinations is even lower in southern Missouri counties.

The state of Arkansas offered lottery tickets and hunting and fishing licenses as incentives to push the COVID-19 vaccine. The state’s vaccination rate is well below the national average.

