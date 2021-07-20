Advertisement

Ozark, Mo. woman urges vaccinations after losing her husband to COVID-19

“I’m just thinking how lucky I was to have him, even for a short amount of time.”
Rich and Teresa Glenn.
Rich and Teresa Glenn.(KY3)
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - As COVID-19 spreads across southwest Missouri, it’s taking more lives in our community.

54-year-old Richard Glenn died on July 7 from COVID-19. Glenn tested positive for the virus at the end of May. At first his symptoms were mild, with fatigue, tiredness and a slight fever. His wife, Teresa Glenn, says his oxygen levels started declining and that’s when she took him to the emergency room.

“His lungs had just been so brutally beaten by the COVID,” Teresa says. “He was a healthy man before all of this.”

Teresa and Rich Glenn.
Teresa and Rich Glenn.(KY3)

As time passed at Cox South Hospital, he wasn’t getting better. Teresa says they had to put Rich on a ventilator. She says nurses told her it was the only thing that could save his life.

“He couldn’t even talk to me so I never got to hear his voice again,” She says. “I mean he could hear mine but I couldn’t hear his.”

The couple attended Ozark High School together. They reconnected on Facebook a few years ago and married in 2018.

“I’m just thinking how lucky I was to have him, even for a short amount of time,” She says.

Their love story waited decades to unfold and for her it was cut too short, too soon.

“He always counted the days that we were married because he said it made him sound like he loved me longer,” she says. “Instead of saying oh it’s a one month anniversary or a one year anniversary, it was oh that’s my bride of 365 days. I was lucky to be his bride for 1,252 days.”

For those not lucky enough to have known him, Teresa describes Rich as someone who always put others before himself. Rich loved his job as a commercial trucker, often considered a workaholic.

Rich Glenn.
Rich Glenn.(KY3)

However, they were able to take one last trip together in April and for that, Teresa couldn’t be more thankful.

“To get him to slow down and actually enjoy relaxing, resting and experiencing sights he had never seen before,“ she says. “It was fun to watch through his eyes.”

She received her COVID-19 vaccine early on, but she says he had reservations.

“I was protected and I just kept thinking God is protecting me so I can take care of him,” She says.

By the time he changed his mind, it was too late. His busy work schedule kept him from having time to make a vaccine appointment. Then, he contracted the virus.

“It might have kept him out of the ICU,” Teresa says. “It might have kept him from being gone now.”

That’s why she is encouraging people to get the vaccine. She is hoping others can learn from her story.

“I no longer have this man here with me,” Teresa says. “I no longer have this man to share my life with.”

Teresa is relying on her faith to help her through. Church and faith was something not only important to her, but to Rich.

“I know someday I will see him again,” Teresa says. “Heaven was always something to look forward to but it really is now because I can’t wait.”

Teresa is encouraging people to appreciate their loved ones daily, knowing that tomorrow isn’t promised.

Teresa and Rich Glenn.
Teresa and Rich Glenn.(KY3)

