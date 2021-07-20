Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. expands vaccine finder map to all of southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To help individuals in our community find a COVID-19 vaccine near them, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and other local public health agencies have expanded the Find a Vaccine map to cover all southwest Missouri.

The map allows individuals to input their home or work address to locate the nearest vaccination site. Users may also filter by vaccine type and clinic setting -- whether it’s a community event, healthcare clinic or pharmacy.

“COVID-19 doesn’t honor the imaginary lines we’ve drawn to separate our counties, so our approach to fighting this pandemic has to go beyond those lines as well,” said Acting Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Katie Towns. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with health departments around southwest Missouri to get more people vaccinated.”

“Since the start of this pandemic, the collaboration that we’ve had with our neighbors has been invaluable,” Scott Allen, Administrator for the Webster County Health Unit in Marshfield added. “Making vaccine opportunities available across the region for anyone, regardless of where they live, is one important piece of the puzzle in ultimately gaining control of this pandemic.”

The map can be found at vaccine417.com. A video tutorial of the map can be found here. A calendar of vaccine opportunities in the region can be found at vaccine417.com. Anyone with questions about how to use the interactive map or a vaccine event can contact the COVID-19 Call Center at (417) 874-1211 or email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.

