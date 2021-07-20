Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. expands vaccine finder map to all of southwest Missouri

COVID-19 Vaccination
COVID-19 Vaccination(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To help individuals in our community find a COVID-19 vaccine near them, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and other local public health agencies have expanded the Find a Vaccine map to cover all southwest Missouri.

The map allows individuals to input their home or work address to locate the nearest vaccination site. Users may also filter by vaccine type and clinic setting -- whether it’s a community event, healthcare clinic or pharmacy.

“COVID-19 doesn’t honor the imaginary lines we’ve drawn to separate our counties, so our approach to fighting this pandemic has to go beyond those lines as well,” said Acting Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Katie Towns. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with health departments around southwest Missouri to get more people vaccinated.”

“Since the start of this pandemic, the collaboration that we’ve had with our neighbors has been invaluable,” Scott Allen, Administrator for the Webster County Health Unit in Marshfield added. “Making vaccine opportunities available across the region for anyone, regardless of where they live, is one important piece of the puzzle in ultimately gaining control of this pandemic.”

The map can be found at vaccine417.com. A video tutorial of the map can be found here. A calendar of vaccine opportunities in the region can be found at vaccine417.com. Anyone with questions about how to use the interactive map or a vaccine event can contact the COVID-19 Call Center at (417) 874-1211 or email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old boy from Nixa, Mo. drowns in Table Rock Lake
Katie Black.
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman
Springfield mayor Ken McClure addresses city’s COVID-19 response, recent surge in hospitalizations
John M. Moreno, 24, faces second-degree murder charges, assault & two counts of armed criminal...
Benton County, Mo. prosecutor files murder charge in deadly weekend shooting
New national report ranks Springfield among top 100 places to live in the country

Latest News

Rich and Teresa Glenn.
Ozark, Mo. woman urges vaccinations after losing her husband to COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rising in Howell County
West Plains, Mo. healthcare workers stressed by COVID-19 surge
Friends and former bandmates are remembering the life of long time Branson performer Randy...
Friends, bandmates remember Branson performer Randy McConnell after losing fight to COVID-19
We're in the midst of some turbulent weather when it comes to the national media coverage of...
Ozarks continues to be in national media spotlight for all the wrong reasons